Caption This!

Posted by on

11 Comments

  2. When I drive that slow, you know it’s hard to steer
    And I can’t get my car out of second gear
    What used to take two hours now takes all day. It took me sixteen hours to get to L.A. 😡

    3
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.