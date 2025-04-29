Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 29 April 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Toonces thinks you need a break from driving
When I drive that slow, you know it’s hard to steer
And I can’t get my car out of second gear
What used to take two hours now takes all day. It took me sixteen hours to get to L.A. 😡
“My cat drives 55…”
Purrer steering in action…
“Food now , or I’m putting us in the ditch…”
I steer – you take my picture
The cheap, self driving cars from China are a bit suspect.
White knuckles at 55 mph? What a pussy.
“You look sleepy. Take a nap buddy, I got the wheel.”
Hey! This is the way to the vet! I’m pulling this thing over!
Rex, c’mon now, that’s not 10 and 2. More like 1:08 pm.