Straight Line of the Day: What Excuse Will You Use To Avoid Appearing Before the Court of Inquiry? Posted by Oppo on 29 April 2025, 12:00 pm Otherwise, "The Court of Inquiry will give you such a pranging you'll be lucky to wear the uniform of a bloody toilet attendant." — Group Captain Lionel Mandrake
“I didn’t realize that “precious bodily fluids” was a sensitive state secret…”
What bloody inquiry?
I never received it in the mail.
“Yes, I shot off the lock, but that bloody limey bastard Mandrake made me do it!”