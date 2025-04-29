Any Way the Wind Blows, Doesn’t Really Matter To Me Posted by Oppo on 29 April 2025, 2:00 pm April 22nd: Spain brags about hitting 100% renewable power. April 28th: Spain, Portugal, and France have the nation’s largest blackout in history. Blacked-Out Lives Matter Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I heard Putin came within inches of launching an invasion on the 3 countries during the blackout.
Decrease the surplus population.
Wow – system inertia is a thing… who knew?
I think Big Candle was behind the outage.
“Look, Ma, no hands!!” on a national scale.
Green Power said, “Hold my beer…”
Then it yelled, “Leroy Jenkins!!!”