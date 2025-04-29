Any Way the Wind Blows, Doesn’t Really Matter To Me

Posted by on

April 22nd: Spain brags about hitting 100% renewable power.

April 28th: Spain, Portugal, and France have the nation’s largest blackout in history.

Blacked-Out Lives Matter

