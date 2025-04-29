Y Chromostoned Posted by Oppo on 29 April 2025, 3:00 pm Ever since Anonymiss took off. Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with Y. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Yoot-toob- where Italians from New York watch videos.
YABBA DABBA DOO DOO!!!
How you know I’m about to exit the bathroom
Ypresal: a determination of costs related to the decimation of a city
Old Yeller: a male resident of a senior-living facility around sunset, or any senior when his lawn has been invaded…
Yemens:
When life gives you Yemens, make Yemenade.
Yeah, man
Yuppenstance. Agreeing that something happen by chance.
Ylippily- synonym of ass backwards.
Yolt. A Bondianism.