Is This Something Kirk Can Use in His Fight Against The Gorn?

Posted by on

The orange-brown smoke seen in the exhaust of some missiles, particularly those using hydrazine-based fuels, is primarily due to the presence of nitrogen dioxide (NO2). This reddish-brown gas is a byproduct of the breakdown of dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4), which is often used as an oxidizer in these rocket engines. When N2O4 decomposes, it forms NO2, which is responsible for the distinctive color of the exhaust plume.

— Seen on the internet. Now my head hurts.

9 Comments

  2. Nope. The only effective method of combat for Kirk versus thebGorn was the two-handed hammer punch. Though it would have been a lot more effective had he actually been holding a sledgehammer or maybe a baseball bat.

    2
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.