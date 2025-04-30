Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/23/2025 : New Matches for 4/30/2025

Posted by on

We hit the end of April. Hope those May flowers will begin to bloom.

Results

Tina HudsonNo PreferenceGloria Hendry
229213
Tanya RobertsNo PreferenceMadeline Smith
1351115

Week of 4/30/2025

Match 1

Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight) vs Grace Jones (May Day)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Britt Ekland2 – 1 – 0536 – 4 – 198
Mary Goodnight

Actress:Britt Ekland
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.

Britt Ekland

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Grace Jones0 – 3 – -058 – 18 – 561
May Day

Actress:Grace Jones
Nationality:Jamaican
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.

Grace Jones

Who do you prefer?
10 votes · 10 answers
Vote

Match 2

Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberly Jones)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Maud Adams2 – 1 – 0423 – 2 – 300
Andrea Anders
Octopussy

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Synopsis:

Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.

Actress:Maud Adams
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.

Maud Adams

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Mary Stovin1 – 2 – 0416 – 6 – 285
Kimberly Jones

Actress:Mary Stövin
Nationality:Swedish
Bond Movie:A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.

Mary Stovin

Who do you prefer?
9 votes · 9 answers
Vote

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.