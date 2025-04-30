Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/23/2025 : New Matches for 4/30/2025

We hit the end of April. Hope those May flowers will begin to bloom.
Results
|Tina Hudson
|No Preference
|Gloria Hendry
|229
|2
|13
|Tanya Roberts
|No Preference
|Madeline Smith
|135
|1
|115
Week of 4/30/2025
Match 1
Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight) vs Grace Jones (May Day)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Britt Ekland
|2 – 1 – 0
|536 – 4 – 198
Actress: Britt Ekland Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Mary Goodnight was Bond’s assistant in Hong Kong, and previously his secretary in London. She helps Bond to locate Miss Anders, the girlfriend of hitman Scaramanga. The two almost spend the night together on multiple occasions, and at one point Goodnight is embarrassingly shoved into a cupboard when Miss Anders pays Bond a surprise visit. Goodnight is eventually kidnapped by Scaramanga, but after Bond kills him, Goodnight helps Bond escape his Island.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Grace Jones
|0 – 3 – -0
|58 – 18 – 561
Actress: Grace Jones Nationality: Jamaican Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
May Day was the girlfriend of Max Zorin, and also worked for him as an assassin.May Day killed Bond’s chauffeur, and tried to kill Bond on several occasions. Much later in the film, May Day realized that she had been double crossed by Zorin, who had left her to die in an explosion that would cause a flood in silicon valley. May Day joined teams with Bond to remove the bomb, and in doing so, met her death.
Match 2
Maud Adams (Andrea Anders, Octopussy) vs Mary Stovin (Kimberly Jones)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maud Adams
|2 – 1 – 0
|423 – 2 – 300
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Synopsis:
Miss Anders was the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga, the $1 million a shot assassin, the man with the golden gun. She sent a golden bullet to MI6 with 007 engraved on the side, so that it would be thought that Scaramanga had Bond on his hit list. Miss Anders was hoping that Bond would respond to the threat and kill Scaramanga, freeing her from his possession. However, Scaramanga learnt of her betrayal and shot her through the heart.
Actress: Maud Adams Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)
Synopsis:
Octopussy ran an all-women floating island, the girls of which were acrobats for a circus that was a front for a jewellery smuggling operation. She was a partner in crime with Kamal Khan, who stole the jewellery for himself and tried to kill Octopussy. Octopussy saved Bond’s life, and Bond repaid the debt by saving hers. After killing Khan, Bond and Octopussy sail into the sunset, with the acrobat girls rowing for them.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mary Stovin
|1 – 2 – 0
|416 – 6 – 285
Actress: Mary Stövin Nationality: Swedish Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Kimberley Jones was an MI6 agent who assisted Bond in Siberia, on a mission to recover a lost microchip from assassinated agent 003. Bond snowboarded down a mountain to avoid a helicopter and a gang of hitmen skiers. When he got to the bottom, Kimberley was waiting in a boat disguised as an iceberg. Bond pulled out some beluga caviar, a bottle of Vodka and the microchip, mentioning that it would be five days until they reached Alaska.
