Caption This!

Posted by on
1

17 Comments

  4. Well that’s just great.
    How are the people of South Sudan supposed to escape extreme poverty now?
    Hey that could be a 🍿🎥 movie! Escape From Poverty! (rated R..for rats)…has to better than that classic flick Escape From New York…anyway.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.