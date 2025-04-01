Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 1 April 2025, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
You’re wicked!
USAID is officially “down”
Flaccid.
USAID to be circumsized.
Or circumvented.
Well that’s just great.
How are the people of South Sudan supposed to escape extreme poverty now?
Hey that could be a 🍿🎥 movie! Escape From Poverty! (rated R..for rats)…has to better than that classic flick Escape From New York…anyway.
“Pullsh”
Prince Albert denied a grant.
A good start…
Cuts have been made…
Pull it! Oh, pull it harder! Oh, Yes!! Come Inside!…
Sure, on paper it sounded it like a big load, but that little dribble is all you actually get.
Good policy: Speak softly and carry a big stick.
Progressive policy: Soft hands and a big d to screw everybody with.
The secret entry way to Epstein’s Headquarters.
Oh, well. They’ll just find another way to screw us.
Everybody clapped.
Hey, USAIDS! How’s it hangin’ now?