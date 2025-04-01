Straight Line of the Day: Make Your Own Spam: … Posted by Oppo on 1 April 2025, 12:00 pm Dear IMAO: You suck. Learn how you can improve with these natural supplements: It’s easy! See if I fall for it and send you money! Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
First we kill all the lawyers…
Sodium Nitrites and saturated fat are 👍 good eating.
Protein for Web Surfing or PFWS, is essential to maintain one’s energy levels…but skinless 🍗chicken is better according to gov. research that cost billions 😦 of dollars.
Are we going to have to stage an intervention for Gene’s emoji addiction?
“I can wean him off them. Ask me how!”
I think it’s kind of 😎 that Gene 😍 using graphic ✨ in his 📜 even though it could be 🤓 or just plain 👺. At least it’s not Frnak’s Scary Hear No Evil, See No Evil and Do No Evil 🙉🙈🙊!
Let the Great Emoji War of 2025 begin and may the best Moonnooker win.
That’s right, bacon will no longer be the Gold Standard, emojis will….the Rise of the Emu Emojis Project!
I think all Congressional budgets should be forced to use the format:
“billions 😦 of dollars”
You’re on! Get ready to use that [Windows Key-Period] popup or your your favorite emoji website (like https://getemoji.com/) and prepare for WAR! 🚀💥🔥
¯_( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)_/¯
Wow, an entire comment without so much as a single emoji. I am impressed!
“This simple, 15 second trick before bed, will have all the interns amazed.”
Amazed you made it past 10?
We found this thing in the dirt – not quite sure just what it is, but marketing experts assure us that taking some every day will increase strength, stamina and longevity. It’s also possibly not addictive…
Learn how to avoid Spam requests. Send $5 to . . .
The only supplement I need is Ginger.
Mary Ann is jealous.
And the occasional Shillelagh (I’ve found that with strenuous use they tend to fracture…)
Hey Lefties! Unless you donate today, immediately, right now, Trump will sign an Executive Order to give squatter rights to himself while he lives inside your heads! Suggested minimum donation of $50. You can go one day without blue hair dye and butt plugs after donating $50, can’t you?
Make my own spam?
I have made my own pâté on occasion with beef and pork. But I’ve never made Spam. But it shouldn’t be difficult. If y’all would like to GoFund me, I’d be happy to try it and share the results. Click the link below or call 555-123-4567 and reference promocode 40125.
(◔◡◔)
Gofundme? Amatuer. You need government grants.
Catch that red dot!
Click the link below to learn my no-fail, foolproof, and easy method. htlp://www.clickmesucker.cat