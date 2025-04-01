Straight Line of the Day: Make Your Own Spam: …

Dear IMAO: You suck. Learn how you can improve with these natural supplements:

It’s easy! See if I fall for it and send you money!

19 Comments

  2. Sodium Nitrites and saturated fat are 👍 good eating.
    Protein for Web Surfing or PFWS, is essential to maintain one’s energy levels…but skinless 🍗chicken is better according to gov. research that cost billions 😦 of dollars.

  4. We found this thing in the dirt – not quite sure just what it is, but marketing experts assure us that taking some every day will increase strength, stamina and longevity. It’s also possibly not addictive…

  7. Hey Lefties! Unless you donate today, immediately, right now, Trump will sign an Executive Order to give squatter rights to himself while he lives inside your heads! Suggested minimum donation of $50. You can go one day without blue hair dye and butt plugs after donating $50, can’t you?

  8. Make my own spam?

    I have made my own pâté on occasion with beef and pork. But I’ve never made Spam. But it shouldn’t be difficult. If y’all would like to GoFund me, I’d be happy to try it and share the results. Click the link below or call 555-123-4567 and reference promocode 40125.

    (◔◡◔)

