Breaking news

Well, bit of sad news: I’ve been let go from The Daily Wire. There were a lot of good people there I enjoyed working with. Plus, I was working on some really neat AI projects. It was a neat experience, but now it is over.
So, now I need to figure out what to do next. I actually started doing paid subscribers on this Substack because this was going to be my big writing outlet. But a couple months after getting paid subscribers, DW hired me, and it always felt weird pimping my Substack too much with DW was buttering my bread. So maybe I can get more going here. I still hope to serialize the next Hellbender here after I finish the final Superego.
