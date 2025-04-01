April Is The Cruelest Month

My legendary success with the introduction of “y’all deepin’ me” to the vernacular has inspired me to give y’all an equal chance to deepen the language.
Therefore:
For twenty-six days, I will give you the challenge (remember: every challenge is an opportunity) of creating a new word, using a letter of the alphabet. I apologize to those who identify as living in ancient Egypt: it just wouldn’t work.
Thus:
I can’t call this “Bibliosleaga,” but please create a made-up word that begins with “A.” I guess you ought to define it, too, or else this could just become Bidenesque.
I’ll begin:
Ah-no-I-don’t-think-so: Interjection. Commonly used with men, but not with women.
Attathey: Modern expression of encouragement.
AproPOS: Referring to a POS.
Aahhshaddap
“Please stop speaking”
Not many (A)wesome Oppo-tunities come along like this…
Just don’t be Deep State’n on me bro.
Agrimulchure = a cow
Assteroid = a hemorrhoid
Accupuncher = a good boxer
Alimoaner: Adjective – One who excessively complains about paying spousal support
Noun. Just sayin’.
Forgot the “y”…
Apoxraphal = a made up pandemic disease.
Afrodeisiac – the belief that your Afro hairdo entitles you to front-of-the-line treatment in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hiring decisions.
But you still had to sit in the back of the bus and listen to Bill Cosby tell Fat Albert jokes while passing out free Afro Sheen with free candy.🍭
Angoraphobia: the fear of angry people. In sweaters.
Adverteasement: Noun (Maybe – I don’t know) – an often-used marketing technique, used primarily upon gullible IMAO visitors…
Assplosion
What follows a trip to Taco Bell.
Taco Bell is for those with intestinal fortitude. It’s not for the weak.
Acrastinating: To be in a state where it cannot be determined if you are working or not.