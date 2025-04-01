April Is The Cruelest Month

My legendary success with the introduction of “y’all deepin’ me” to the vernacular has inspired me to give y’all an equal chance to deepen the language.

Therefore:

For twenty-six days, I will give you the challenge (remember: every challenge is an opportunity) of creating a new word, using a letter of the alphabet. I apologize to those who identify as living in ancient Egypt: it just wouldn’t work.

Thus:

I can’t call this “Bibliosleaga,” but please create a made-up word that begins with “A.” I guess you ought to define it, too, or else this could just become Bidenesque.

I’ll begin:

Ah-no-I-don’t-think-so: Interjection. Commonly used with men, but not with women.

Attathey: Modern expression of encouragement.

AproPOS: Referring to a POS.

