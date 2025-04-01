Gravity: mysterious, attractive, always available. Like Ginger. Always pulling in one direction. I’ll leave this PG.

I think that scientists posited “gravitons” as conveying this force . . . and they’re weightless, like photons.

Then they posited “anti-gravitons.” Maybe even made some out of quarks in a lab. It’s evident I don’t follow this stuff enough for a guy who writes about science thoughts.

The point is, I’d love to have a tankful of those anti-gravitons to power a George Jetson car.

The problem, as I see it:

How do you turn them off? I mean, do you go off through the universe anti-gravitying your way away from matter?

It’s similar to time travel: if you move through time, do you leave the Earth behind after two seconds and end up in space?

I’m going to leave these problems to the science guys. I’ve got enough to worry about.

