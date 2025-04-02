Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 3/26/2025 : New Matches for 4/2/2025

I hope everyone is up for some more hot Bond Girlathon action.
Results
|Gemma Arterton
|No Preference
|Lois Chiles
|131
|1
|49
|Corinne Clery
|No Preference
|Berenice Marlohe
|113
|1
|55
Week of 4/2/2025
Match 1
Leila Shenna (Private Jet Hostess) vs Lea Seydoux (Madelaine Swann)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Leila Shenna
|0 – 2 – 0
|63 – 13 – 256
Actress: Leila Shenna Nationality: Moroccan Bond Movie: Moonraker (1979)
Synopsis:
James Bond was aboard a private jet, enjoying his “last leg” of the mission with the hostess. Bond stated “I don’t think I’m ever going to fly with anyone else”, to which the hostess responded “You’re so right, Mr Bond” as she pulled a gun on him. Bond was then thrown out of the plane without a parachute, and was left to steal another mans, mid air. The fate of the hostess was unknown.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lea Seydoux
|1 – 1 – 0
|170 – 4 – 190
First appearance Spectre (2015) Last appearance No Time to Die (2021) Portrayed by Léa Seydoux
Madeleine Swann is a complex character introduced in the James Bond film Spectre. Madeline Swann is the daughter of Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a member of the criminal organization SPECTRE.
Swann studied at the University of Oxford and at Sorbonne University, and later worked with Doctors Without Borders.[1] By the time of Spectre she is working as a psychiatrist at a private clinic in the Austrian Alps.
Dying of thallium poisoning, White tells James Bond (Daniel Craig) to protect his daughter from SPECTRE, so Bond goes to see her at the clinic. Although Swann is initially hesitant to trust Bond, she agrees to share information about SPECTRE and help Bond take the organization down. The two gradually fall in love, and Bond ultimately leaves MI6 to be with her after arresting Blofeld.
Match 2
Carole Bouquet (Melina Havelock) vs Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciara)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Carole Bouquet
|1 – 1 – 0
|226 – 2 – 168
Actress: Carole Bouquet Nationality: French Bond Movie: For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Synopsis:
Melina Havelock was the daughter of two marine explorers who did salvage work for the British Secret Service. After her parents were assassinated by henchman Hector Gonzales, Melina found the hitman and killed him with a crossbow. She and Bond were both trying to uncover the man who ordered the attacks, and they worked well together, eventually finding him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Monica Bellucci
|1 – 1 – 0
|173 – 8 – 187
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model
Instructed by his former superior M, James Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.