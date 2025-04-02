Straight Line of the Day: As Scotty T Has Pointed Out, Someday This Internet Thing Is Going To End. What Will Replace It?

  8. Space-time travel in the Multiverse, baby!! Get ready for unlimited Quantum Entanglement with your own fabulous Quantum Personal Computer!! And imagine this! The deluxe model is embedded in our one-of-a-kind Interstellar Flying Car with enough fuel for 240,000,000,000,000 miles! Go ahead.Take as many Interns as you want with its onboard, Interstellar HolloDeck! Have that famous breakfast on Rigel 7 and then an unforgettable lunch at that little cafe orbiting the black hole on Orion’s Belt followed by wining and dining her on Epsilon Iridani (oooo lala!) Imagine the unlimited possibilities as you cruise the Galaxy in style. You’ll truly be stylin. (Not available in California, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and Illinois.)

    • Every day around 5 p.m.
      The routine never fails:
      I fall off the wagon
      Among some waggin’ tails.

      I go dark, I disconnect,
      And I turn off the toy;
      I pour some tall ones, pet the small ones,
      And ask “Who’s a good boy?”

      No longer need a server —
      I serve myself quite well!
      And my dogs all serve their master,
      And the blogs can go to hell.

      I stoke up that fire
      I’m well seasoned, so are the logs
      I’m done with the internet, but not
      My bourbon and my dogs.

  19. Emu-grams. You don’t want to receive one.

    Viking spam songs. Less convincing than internet spam.

    Passing notes in class. Oh, did I forget to mention you’d be in re-education classes?

  20. The Spanish will happily revert back to plan A and hold another inquisition. As for me and the other trolls, it’s back to the bridges where, hopefully, our old National Geographics await.

