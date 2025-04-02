Straight Line of the Day: As Scotty T Has Pointed Out, Someday This Internet Thing Is Going To End. What Will Replace It? Posted by Oppo on 2 April 2025, 12:00 pm Source Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Once we take over, personal communication will be reduced to whispered rumors, rocks, and shards of glass…
and ionic pentameter.
Send it to that magnifcent bastard.
“As if through a glass, and darkly
The age-old strife I see:
I’ve fought in many climes, many guises,
But always me.”
Google Glass II…
The cornfield…
Who is this Scotty guy and why does he think he’s Nostradamus, who only had a batting average of .523?
Engraved stone tablets.
What Will Replace It?
I’m hoping for tuna – but probably Skynet or The Matrix.
Vulcan Mind Meld?
Space-time travel in the Multiverse, baby!! Get ready for unlimited Quantum Entanglement with your own fabulous Quantum Personal Computer!! And imagine this! The deluxe model is embedded in our one-of-a-kind Interstellar Flying Car with enough fuel for 240,000,000,000,000 miles! Go ahead.Take as many Interns as you want with its onboard, Interstellar HolloDeck! Have that famous breakfast on Rigel 7 and then an unforgettable lunch at that little cafe orbiting the black hole on Orion’s Belt followed by wining and dining her on Epsilon Iridani (oooo lala!) Imagine the unlimited possibilities as you cruise the Galaxy in style. You’ll truly be stylin. (Not available in California, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts and Illinois.)
I once took the E Train Portal to the South Side of the Milky Way Tracks….nothing but an Alien Sh!thole.👽
Washington doesn’t have time for your Multiverse! We have Tesla’s to set on fire damnit! Save the environment!
He’s way ahead of you:
People will be communicating via Teslakenesis.
Info will be transmitted via the old “Telephone Game.” As it is now.
People will get living, 3-D cats and watch them do funny things.
FBI agents will just bring a folding chair and sit in your living room.
Nigerian princes and Russian girls dying to meet you hardest hit.
Most days, the Internet ends for me around 5 p.m. and is replaced with bourbon and my dogs.
~ ~
Every day around 5 p.m.
The routine never fails:
I fall off the wagon
Among some waggin’ tails.
I go dark, I disconnect,
And I turn off the toy;
I pour some tall ones, pet the small ones,
And ask “Who’s a good boy?”
No longer need a server —
I serve myself quite well!
And my dogs all serve their master,
And the blogs can go to hell.
I stoke up that fire
I’m well seasoned, so are the logs
I’m done with the internet, but not
My bourbon and my dogs.
Internet 2: Electric Boogaloo
Folger’s Crystals
We’ll have no idea!
The internet will be just an artifact once all humanity is wiped off the planet due to global warming.
Isn’t that the story line of the new Snow White movie? I lose track.
What is this “internet” thing of which you speak?
Emu-grams. You don’t want to receive one.
Viking spam songs. Less convincing than internet spam.
Passing notes in class. Oh, did I forget to mention you’d be in re-education classes?
The Spanish will happily revert back to plan A and hold another inquisition. As for me and the other trolls, it’s back to the bridges where, hopefully, our old National Geographics await.