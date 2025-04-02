B Itch Needs To Be Scratched

Well, “A” went better than expected. So here’s B.
Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with B.
I’ll begin:
Blowzo: A clown who totally sucks at sucking. Can I say that?
Bi-ghostal: You don’t want to know.
Breasts (pl.): see More
Backslab: Verb – Ultimate betrayal, a step above backstab…
You would think someone named Bob B would be an outlier, here.
Are you outing me as a liar, Sir?
Oppo picks up lace glove from the ground, sniffs lavender nosegay. And that’s all that happens.
Boomertube – all the really old TV programs being watched in disbelief by today’s kids.
Bimbodacious: Kamala Does Oakland…again.
See: Bimborang
Buddy: A euphemism the Skipper uses to avoid expletives on network TV.
Ball Peen Hammer: Three concepts that should never ever be combined.
Man, if we were at ‘S’ I would have said Stanley Hammer Time.⚒️
Bitchometer – she be bitchin’ so much she’s pegging my bitchometer.
Where does Pajama Boy score on it?
Boris: What Russia is trying to do with this endless war.
Brachiosaurus: Maxine Waters.
Bilateral: Saying “later” twice. To all.
Brreaching: Ocean swimming in winter.
Boardbrat: Every snowboarders nickname.
Boviary- place to keep cattle.
Beautiempty- Ugly
butterbatterbetter – what every good pastry chef knows.
badaboom – really bad sonic boom, thunder, bomb detonation or fat lady walking.
Brackette- NCAA Women’s Championship Tournament
Bronny- An incompetent who got his job through nepotism.
Biden- An incompetent who got his job through corruption.
Barrack- An incompetent who got his job through DEI
Basilnotbasil = When something has two pronunciations, but only one is truy correct.
BobB’d – as in, you’ve been BobB’d. That feeling you get when Bob B’s comment raises the bar and you have no snappy comeback.
Broseph: Annoying caricature of manly man, who preaches to you the latest and greatest ways in which you could be manlier.
Example:
Broseph: “Bruh, have you tried this new creatine infused bourbon and steak smoothy they sell at the gym? It’s hard core, bruh! Got me so pumped I was able to lift my credit card bill after paying for the 20″ lift kit on my Ford F-350. So big it barely fits my apartments parking spot”.
Just counter with:
“Hey, I’ve got respect on IMAO, Broseph; so I’m going to have to ask you to step off.”
“Bruh . . . ”
“Step. Off.”
By the way, I’m intrigued by this bourbon and steak smoothie.
Belignorant – a typical left-wing protestor