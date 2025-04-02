B Itch Needs To Be Scratched

Posted by on

Well, “A” went better than expected. So here’s B.

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with B.

I’ll begin:

Blowzo: A clown who totally sucks at sucking. Can I say that?

Bi-ghostal: You don’t want to know.

Breasts (pl.): see More

  18. Broseph: Annoying caricature of manly man, who preaches to you the latest and greatest ways in which you could be manlier.

    Example:
    Broseph: “Bruh, have you tried this new creatine infused bourbon and steak smoothy they sell at the gym? It’s hard core, bruh! Got me so pumped I was able to lift my credit card bill after paying for the 20″ lift kit on my Ford F-350. So big it barely fits my apartments parking spot”.

    • Just counter with:

      “Hey, I’ve got respect on IMAO, Broseph; so I’m going to have to ask you to step off.”

      “Bruh . . . ”

      “Step. Off.”

      By the way, I’m intrigued by this bourbon and steak smoothie.

