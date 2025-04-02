Today’s UK Bashing

UK businesses leaving and moving to the US
Sky News Australia | 3.25.2025 | Sky News Australia
Strelmark President Hilary Fordwich says politicians should know “how to run a business” before coming into power.
UK Labour has been accused of being anti-business after reports of more than 200,000 businesses have folded since they took power.
Ms Fordwich told Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power that businesses are “leaving” the UK and moving to the US.
Politicians should also know “how to run basic freedoms of expression” before coming into power.
Parents arrested by Hertfordshire police for complaining about daughter’s school
The Guardian | March 29, 2025 | Daniel Lavelle
The parents of a nine-year-old girl have said they were held at a police station for 11 hours because they complained about their daughter’s primary school.
…
Allen, a Times Radio producer, said six police officers turned up at his home on 29 January.
…
Allen had reportedly communicated to the school in May 2024 regarding the recruitment of a new headteacher but his queries were rejected.
The school’s governors then reportedly wrote to the parent body about “inflammatory and defamatory” comments on social media, warning that the school would take action against anyone who caused “disharmony”.
