Today’s UK Bashing

UK businesses leaving and moving to the US

Sky News Australia | 3.25.2025 | Sky News Australia

Strelmark President Hilary Fordwich says politicians should know “how to run a business” before coming into power.

UK Labour has been accused of being anti-business after reports of more than 200,000 businesses have folded since they took power.

Ms Fordwich told Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power that businesses are “leaving” the UK and moving to the US.