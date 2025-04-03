Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 3 April 2025, 10:00 am “Miss Welch, why you looking so down?” “Hard to say, I just feel like I’m missing something in my life.” “I know what you need.” “You’re right.” “I am?” “I need a cat.” Results 3. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891049 votes · 49 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
I thought 6 was funniest,
3 was funny/true;
10 was the most true,
and absolutely loved the tribute to Dickens in 9.
Oh, and Raquel is looking almost as hot as some of our interns.
Also funny:
On this date in history –
686 – Maya king Yuknoom Yich’aak K’ahk’ assumes the crown 👑 of Calakmul.
You just blew my mind — I was just thinking about him.
Mayan king Yuknoom Yich’aak K’ahk’
Could barely walk the walk:
He got his last name
And so much of his fame —
Well, de Calakmul ladies still talk!
Also on this date in 1981 Obama tried to start a college fraternity called Gaysleaga..pre-internet style…to no avail (even though he had a free grant from 🥜 Peanut Carter)
While I believe he did, I doubt he had the cleverness to come up with that name.
I actually downloaded and read Big Mike’s thesis…. 6th grade writing of utter BS. Unbelievable.
That’s what all the journalists that I read said, too.
She is head intern. IYKWIMAITYD.
Voted for #4 because it made me laugh the most.
Number 3 is just great life advice.
No. 5 just brings me back to my Gen Z rant the other day.
The rest are all so true. Sometimes my wife thinks my job is easy. She has no idea how hard it is to sit next this guy and not get myself fired, or envoke num. 3.
I voted for #6, because I am a sucker for cute little animals.
#10. I’ve had that conversation WITH THE PHONE COMPANY. I was taking to customer service and they demanded that I prove I am who I am. I asked them if they honestly thought that somebody broke into my house just to call the phone company and report an outage of internet service? We went around and around on that. Thank you, Elon, for the alternative called Star Link.