It’s April: Man Continues To Write “2024” on Checks

Kids Ask Him What Checks Are

And What It Means To “Dial” a Number or “Roll Down” the Car Windows

Also, how to spell “you”

Breaking: They’re No Longer Allowed on His Lawn

    • I was prepared to say, they got into their electric car and slammed on the gas pedal. Then I see you sorta beat me to it. Whatever, I’m going to see what the TV guide has to say this week.

      • “When you was knob-turning slaves, y’all used to have to read the Guide … the little bitty Guide. You know, the TV Guide.”

        “De .. TV … Guide?”

        “Oh, don’t know that one, huh?”

