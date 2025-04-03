It’s April: Man Continues To Write “2024” on Checks Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2025, 11:00 am Kids Ask Him What Checks Are And What It Means To “Dial” a Number or “Roll Down” the Car Windows Also, how to spell “you” Breaking: They’re No Longer Allowed on His Lawn Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Why ‘step on’ the gas when you can just enter it into the computer?”
I was prepared to say, they got into their electric car and slammed on the gas pedal. Then I see you sorta beat me to it. Whatever, I’m going to see what the TV guide has to say this week.
“When you was knob-turning slaves, y’all used to have to read the Guide … the little bitty Guide. You know, the TV Guide.”
“De .. TV … Guide?”
“Oh, don’t know that one, huh?”
He was last heard saying, “Hold my beer.” as he grabbed his Wiffle Ball bat. (The kids on his lawn didn’t know what that was either.)
In California, lawns are now frowned up, and soon may be banned…
A couple of months ago, I started writing a date on a check and began with 19……
Hey, if they want to get paid, they’ll figure something out…
Screw it. Let the IRS worry about it.
That man is Joe Biden and the checkbook is yours.
My first paying job was “throwing the paper”.
Let’s see the whippersnappers figure out that phrase!
It was my first job, too.
Fershur, I don’t want any whippersnapper touching my floppy disc.