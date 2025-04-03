Straight Line of the Day: If They Defund PBS and NPR, the Result Will Be…

GOP Bill Seeks to Cut Off NPR and PBS: “Taxpayers Shouldn’t Fund Propaganda”

Daily Fetched | March 29, 2025 | Jason Walsh

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) introduced a bill to fully defund NPR and PBS during a viral congressional hearing this week, calling the taxpayer-funded outlets “propaganda machines for the radical left.”

The move came after a House Subcommittee on Government Efficiency hearing Wednesday, where NPR CEO Katherine Maher was brutally grilled by GOP lawmakers for the outlet’s deep-seated liberal bias while taking taxpayers’ money.

Jackson’s bill—titled the “No Partisan Radio and Partisan Broadcasting Services Act” or the “NPR and PBS Act”—seeks to eliminate federal funding for both NPR and PBS.

“Hardworking Americans are sick of footing the bill,” Jackson told Fox News Digital.

“It’s time to cut them off and stop forcing taxpayers to pay for their liberal lies!”

“Though NPR and PBS were originally founded to produce non-biased, informational, and educational content, the outlets have since turned into taxpayer-funded propaganda machines for the radical left,” he added.