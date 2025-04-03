Federal Judges Must Stop Easter From Coming — But How? Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2025, 1:00 pm Obama Judge Issues Season Desist Order Springtime for Trump Sounds Too Much Like “Springtime for Hitler” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I AM THE LAW!!!
I think you need a Time Machine, and permission from the Almighty…
Here come da judge:
“Trump’s Liberation Day celebration is rebuked as a Fascist Proclamation and I’ve decided to cancel the 4th of July this year due to it being a White Racist Holiday.”
What they should do is dress up in a bunny suit (see helpful image at link:
http://tiny.cc/7tbf001 ) and go arou d to every house to hide all their Easter eggs.
Then slap a 34% tariff on Easter Bonnets.
They’ll have to terminate the Easter Bunny. The silly wabbits.
Hillary could do it.
With extreme prejudice.
For precedent, see Cadbury vs. Madison.
They copyrighted all pastel colors for use on the pride flag, along with all the previously covered rainbow colors. And, of course, white is right out. So good look with your invisible easter eggs.
Ova and out.