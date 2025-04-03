Maybe the Stones Were Prescient? Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2025, 2:00 pm It was borne out in Crossfire Hurricane . . . [Change track] So what can a government do Except to apply a rock ‘n’ roll ban? ‘Cause in Shariah London town there’s just no place For a Straight [sic] fightin’ man . . . Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Keith Richards:
“I’ve been through more cold turkeys than there are freezers.”
Sometimes I think he might be one of those so-called Reptilian-Human Crossbreds. He’s the true 🦎 Lizard King..not Jim Morrison.
Oppo – Be very careful or the Bobbies in Shariandon, UK will be coming to get ya.
Dude — you’ve been MIA for too long.
.
Bobbies in Shariandon, UK:
“What’s all this free speech, then?”
.
Announcement from IMAO:
Oppo has been extradited, will be held in the Tower of London during His Majesty’s pleasure. Which will now be spelt “pleasoure.”
Good riddence…err.. I mean Oh Noes!
Walrus: “Quid pro quo, Oppo. Quid pro quo.”