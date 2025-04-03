C You, Now Thursday

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with C.

.

Cloney, George: About half the guys on Hollywood Boulevard.

See also: Tom crews

.

Correction: An insult. When an institution, an institution that corrects nothing.

.

Anyone getting one of these into the online Urban Dictionary wins an automatic Harvey Award.

19 Comments

