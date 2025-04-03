C You, Now Thursday

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with C.
.
Cloney, George: About half the guys on Hollywood Boulevard.
— See also: Tom crews
.
Correction: An insult. When an institution, an institution that corrects nothing.
.
Anyone getting one of these into the online Urban Dictionary wins an automatic Harvey Award.
(I keep trying to make something out of the word “Clinton.” Here goes. Sorry.)
clintoral stimulation
Cuntankerous: an extra evil person like Hillary.
^ That is bad. Many apologies. I blame the Interns and Thunderthighs herself- and ussjimmycarter. Where is ussjimmycarter?
Cuminism…because it’s better than Basilism.
I agree, though I love Basil (and Basil). Cumin spice? Cuminism would then be the practice of using a lot of Cumin in one’s cooking. Dude, seriously; mmmmmm.
Can’tankerous: Frustration over one’s inability to emulate tankdemon
Who’d want to emulate that coozergibbet?
cupcakery = Scheduling a really bad opponent to puff up your stats.
C U Next Tuesday: One who is a real, um …
B-itch.
Crapulence (noun):
The putting on of airs by a person little or no worth
“Of” little or no worth. Sorry.
Curmudgeon: A mudgeon owned by a crapulent dog.
Corfu: Expletive. How Europeans swear at Americans.
Columnoscopy: Examination of a newspaper column.
Through the anals of history.
Covfefe – ah, wait, that ones taken.
Cormorant: Discussion with a seabird about fishing rights.
I can’t wait until ‘R’ gets here so I can say “Reflippable Tariffs.”
Chourfwhetigal- somebody who is nonplussed by the everyday facts of life.