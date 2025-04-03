Local Man Arrested for Threatening To Shoot the Breeze, Shoot the Works, and Shoot the Rapids Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2025, 4:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
But he didn’t shoot the sh!t. So he has that going for him.
(C’mon. This is like shootin’ ducks in a barrel.)
^ Don’t mind Jimmy. He shoots his mouf off.
He blew his chance to blow town before blowing his cover…
He didn’t get the Hell out of DOGE!
Undercover Rookie Cop makes Rookie mistake by hollering every “shoot” phrase possible except the right one – “Shoot the moon”!
Head Cop: “You’re fired! How many times do I have to tell you to say the secret code into the walkie talkie and not scream it out loud with your watermelon of a head sticking out the van window”?
Why is he playing Hearts?
Because he lost his whole paycheck playing craps in the cop van.
Well … SHOOT!
Shooter craps out.
Shares cell with owner of Shooter’s Billiards and both got time added for threatening to play a game of Chutes and Ladders too close to a hard of hearing prison guard.
When they came to arrest him he threatened to shoot the sheriff.
He’s just waiting until he can shoot the gap and get away.