Local Man Arrested for Threatening To Shoot the Breeze, Shoot the Works, and Shoot the Rapids

  3. Undercover Rookie Cop makes Rookie mistake by hollering every “shoot” phrase possible except the right one – “Shoot the moon”!
    Head Cop: “You’re fired! How many times do I have to tell you to say the secret code into the walkie talkie and not scream it out loud with your watermelon of a head sticking out the van window”?

