Today’s Ireland Bashing

Irish Government Freezes Christian Teacher’s Bank Account After He Refused to Use Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Caldron Pool | Mar 31, 2025

The Irish government has frozen the bank account of an Irish teacher after his continued refusal to use gender-neutral pronouns for a student at Wilson’s Hospital School. Enoch Burke, who has spent more than 500 days in jail for refusing to comply with a court order, also had his salary payments halted.

Burke attempted to withdraw funds from his Bank of Ireland account last week but found that he was unable to access his money. The account reportedly holds over €40,000—his personal savings from years of work. The Irish government and courts have frozen these funds and are set to seize them next week.

Burke was previously jailed for contempt of court after refusing to comply with an injunction barring him from entering Wilson’s Hospital School, where he had been suspended following a dispute over the use of transgender pronouns.

The freezing of his bank account marks an unprecedented escalation in the legal battle. Burke maintains that he was upholding the Christian ethos of his school and acting according to his beliefs. The Irish courts have ruled against him at multiple stages, leading to fines, jail time, and now the freezing of his assets.

“What this is all about is an attempt to change the face of our country and to exalt LGBTQ+ ideology above Christian belief–to do away with religious belief altogether,” Burke said in a video update posted on X. “Children are being told they decide their gender. That is an anti-Christian belief.

“It’s not me that should be criminalised today, it’s any teacher that will stand in front of a class and will encourage young children to accept a belief that is anti-Christian…”