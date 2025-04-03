Thousands of People Dying Each Day Worldwide Posted by Oppo on 3 April 2025, 6:00 pm Only Solution: Raise Taxes Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Raise taxes AND tariffs.
Raise taxes on the dead!
They’ll never miss it!
Posisible solutions: (Pick one)
(a) Raise taxes. (Traditional strategy of the Uniparty.)
(b) Ban offshore and Federal land oil drilling.
(c) Outlaw gas furnaces, stoves, ranges and hot water tanks.
(d) Ban internal combustion engines for cars, lawn mowers, weed eaters, blowers and outboard motors, etc.
(e) Ban range grown beef and require lab-grown meat only.
(f) Prohibit user-supplied, encrypted communications.
(g) Eliminate the U.S. Dollar as paper currency and adopt a digital Dollar tied to everything there is to know about you.
(h) Vaccinate all humans, domestic animals and chickens with mRNA vaccines. Include beef, pork and lamb until lab-grown meat is in place.
(i) Reguire that all children be “chipped” with long-range RFID devices.
(j) _____________________________________ (I’m forgetting something.)
According to World Population Review, 172,824 people die each day worldwide. I did not know that.
172,824 ÷ 3 = the exact population of Greenland.
That’s just freaky weird. 🥶
That many? No wonder Greenland’s ice is melting. Imagine all the black soot from all those oil burning stoves.
Did you for even a moment consider that the solution could be necromancers? What are we even paying you for?
http://tiny.cc/6ncf001