Thousands of People Dying Each Day Worldwide

Only Solution: Raise Taxes

  3. Posisible solutions: (Pick one)

    (a) Raise taxes. (Traditional strategy of the Uniparty.)
    (b) Ban offshore and Federal land oil drilling.
    (c) Outlaw gas furnaces, stoves, ranges and hot water tanks.
    (d) Ban internal combustion engines for cars, lawn mowers, weed eaters, blowers and outboard motors, etc.
    (e) Ban range grown beef and require lab-grown meat only.
    (f) Prohibit user-supplied, encrypted communications.
    (g) Eliminate the U.S. Dollar as paper currency and adopt a digital Dollar tied to everything there is to know about you.
    (h) Vaccinate all humans, domestic animals and chickens with mRNA vaccines. Include beef, pork and lamb until lab-grown meat is in place.
    (i) Reguire that all children be “chipped” with long-range RFID devices.
    (j) _____________________________________ (I’m forgetting something.)

