Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/28/2025 : New Matches for 4/4/2025

I hope you stretched properly for this week’s matches.
|Kim Basinger
|No Preference
|Karen Dor
|154
|0
|64
|Jacqueline Bisset
|No Preference
|Jill St. John
|165
|0
|93
Week of 4/4/2025
Match 1
Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Ursula Andress
|1 – 0 – 0
|194 – 0 – 110
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total scores
|Eunice Gayson
|1 – 0 – 0
|113 – 7 – 57
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.
Match 2
Zena Marshall (Miss Taro) vs Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 0 – 0
|194 – 3 – 12
Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Lana Wood
|0 – 1 – 0
|119 – 0 – 194
Actress: Lana Wood Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.