Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 3/28/2025 : New Matches for 4/4/2025

I hope you stretched properly for this week’s matches.

Kim BasingerNo PreferenceKaren Dor
154064

Jacqueline BissetNo PreferenceJill St. John
165093

Week of 4/4/2025

Match 1

Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Ursula Andress1 – 0 – 0194 – 0 – 110
Honey Ryder

Actress:Ursula Andress
Nationality:Swiss
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

Ursula Andress

VS

ContestantRecordTotal scores
Eunice Gayson1 – 0 – 0113 – 7 – 57
Sylvia Trench

Actress:Eunice Gayson
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

Eunice Grayson

Match 2

Zena Marshall (Miss Taro) vs Lana Wood (Plenty O’Toole)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Zena Marshall1 – 0 – 0194 – 3 – 12
Miss Taro

Zena Marshall
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

Zena Marshall

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lana Wood0 – 1 – 0119 – 0 – 194
Plenty O’Toole

Actress:Lana Wood
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Plenty O’Toole was a gold digger from Las Vegas. She helped a man gamble at the craps table, but when he lost all of his money, she lost interest. She turned to leave, but went back after hearing James Bond ask for $10,000 in chips. She helped Bond play craps, and after winning $50,000, she went back to Bond’s suite. Bond girl Tiffany Case was waiting there for Bond, and some mobsters threw Plenty out of the window into the pool below.

Lana Wood

