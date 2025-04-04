Straight Line of the Day: Canada Is Placing Tariffs on Weird Things. What Can We Place Tariffs On In Return?

Canada Slaps Tariffs on Flamethrowers, Manatee Meat, Fake Beards, and Live Monkeys in Response to Trump

Breitbart | 31 Mar 2025 | John Hayward

Canada slapped 25 percent tariffs on about 1,800 American products in March, and will implement 4,400 more on April 2, the day President Donald Trump plans to announce higher tariffs against every country that taxes U.S. imports.

Many of Canada’s tariffs are bizarrely targeted at imports that are virtually nonexistent, leading critics to suspect the list has been padded with nonsense to make the Canadian response look much tougher than it really is.

CTV on Sunday listed some of the “odd and obscure” imports targeted by Canada, including “flamethrowers, false beards, church bell cases, and live monkeys,” plus “manatee meat and passenger drones.”

Canadians will soon find themselves paying more for imported American accordion parts, emus, bovine semen, and clothing made with asbestos fibers.