Straight Line of the Day: Canada Is Placing Tariffs on Weird Things. What Can We Place Tariffs On In Return?

Canada Slaps Tariffs on Flamethrowers, Manatee Meat, Fake Beards, and Live Monkeys in Response to Trump
Breitbart | 31 Mar 2025 | John Hayward
Canada slapped 25 percent tariffs on about 1,800 American products in March, and will implement 4,400 more on April 2, the day President Donald Trump plans to announce higher tariffs against every country that taxes U.S. imports.
Many of Canada’s tariffs are bizarrely targeted at imports that are virtually nonexistent, leading critics to suspect the list has been padded with nonsense to make the Canadian response look much tougher than it really is.
CTV on Sunday listed some of the “odd and obscure” imports targeted by Canada, including “flamethrowers, false beards, church bell cases, and live monkeys,” plus “manatee meat and passenger drones.”
Canadians will soon find themselves paying more for imported American accordion parts, emus, bovine semen, and clothing made with asbestos fibers.
I can’t believe they like Manatee Burgers up there anyway..those weird Canucks.
A hard 200% tariff on the color red… good luck, Mounties, and forget about flying your sissy flag!
Monty Python: “I would tax holiday snaps.”
Mock all you want, but my asbestos sweater company is really feeling the hurt. I just hope Ireland doesn’t impose a similar tariff. I sell a lot of asbestos underwear over there. Heat resistant underwear in the land of the fire crotch, million dollar idea!
I do like the way you think.
Ireland has lost 80% of it’s population to cancer because of Mesothelioma. Some say it’s the dark beer 🍾 that tastes like something someone would sit in to remove a tattoo that’s the culprit. It’s an unexplained mystery. 🤔
But I like Guinness. It’s what I call “chewy.”
Murphy’s is smooth — a guy’s version of a White Russian. Dangerous when consumed in quantity.
I had some Guinness on St.Patricks. I’m just trying to be ficticious.
Canada Is Placing Tariffs on Weird Things. What Can We Place Tariffs On In Return?
Cold fronts.
It’s all I encounter in bars.
Torontoes.
Poutine and crappy whiskey
I heard if a person eats poutine and vegemite at the same time it’s ..well, instant death☠️
I heard if a person eats poutine and vegemite at the same time, worlds collide.
It’s actually kinda like when matter-anti matter collide. 💥
Americans may be risking huge tariff on Canadian singing lumberjacks. (they’re OK)
…Canadian action heroes named “Rowsdower”
Oh, and “Hockey Hair”
Ryan Reynolds, let’s see some smarmy American actors get some roles.
Geese. My grandkids will be just fine plating “Duck, duck, spoonbill.)