Guy at New York Times Cranks Handle on Mimeograph Machine To Produce Today’s Print Edition Posted by Oppo on 26 March 2025, 1:00 pm Cites “Memorable Smell” Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
In h.s. one-act play we told the teacher that the word mimeograph is derived from the word mime and that I would play the part of a mime trying to operate a mimeograph machine. She just told us to shut up…but we coulda been contendahs….we could’ve been a star….
You were, of course, correct in the derivation of the word, but you should have kept quiet and listened to your teacher.
I remember that smell from grade school.
I attribute that smell to the unique way of seeing the world that inhabits my mind… mmmmmmmm, solvent!
Olfactory = Glue factory?