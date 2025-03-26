Straight Line of the Day: Apparently Biden Tottered Into a Performance of “Othello.” Other Fun Things He’s Doing in Retirement: …

Posted by on

Joe and Jill Biden take in ‘Othello’ opening night in NYC in first major outing since leaving White House
NY Post | March 24, 2025 | Emily Crane

Those he commands move only in command, Nothing in love.

— Macbeth

22 Comments

  1. You got me to thinking… 🤔 I wonder if Brandon figured out if Othello’s flaw is blindly believing Lago’s words and falling into the trap of jealousy and when Othello becomes victim to ‘the green-eyed monster’ when he believes that he sees evidence of the affair and that its ironic that Lago’s jealousy of Cassio drives Othello to kill for jealousy?? 🤔🧐🤨

  3. Next, Jill will be taking Joe to California, dropping him off along the track of the never-to-be-finished High-Speed Rail project, telling him the train will be by “soon”… Joe loves trains…

