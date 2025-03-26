Straight Line of the Day: Apparently Biden Tottered Into a Performance of “Othello.” Other Fun Things He’s Doing in Retirement: …

Joe and Jill Biden take in ‘Othello’ opening night in NYC in first major outing since leaving White House
NY Post | March 24, 2025 | Emily Crane
Those he commands move only in command, Nothing in love.
— Macbeth
You got me to thinking… 🤔 I wonder if Brandon figured out if Othello’s flaw is blindly believing Lago’s words and falling into the trap of jealousy and when Othello becomes victim to ‘the green-eyed monster’ when he believes that he sees evidence of the affair and that its ironic that Lago’s jealousy of Cassio drives Othello to kill for jealousy?? 🤔🧐🤨
Iago.
You’re just a Master Manipulator also aren’t you? 😜
Cats are:
And emus..can’t believe you forgot about the emus..they really did make it!
Other Fun Things He’s Doing in Retirement:
…. Drooling
And Cats know about that! 🤣
Only when tuna is involved
Next, Jill will be taking Joe to California, dropping him off along the track of the never-to-be-finished High-Speed Rail project, telling him the train will be by “soon”… Joe loves trains…
No joke, he rode a million miles on a train with a conductor who retired in the sixties, with Xi the length of the Chinese Wall.
They told Joe he’s going to be the star in the sequel to ‘Throw Momma From The Train’ called ‘Throw Joe From The Train. 🚂
He will be found wandering around in a corn field, asking, “Is this the way to the Iowa State Fair?”
He will also mutter, “I’m looking for that bad dude…”
Selecting which sewage plant will house his lie-brary.
Pardoning chestnuts.
For Obamas and giggles, he sees how often he can get away with calling her “Jill” instead of “Doctor Jill.”
As opposed to his usual names for her, such as “What’s Your Name”, “Um” and “Hey You”
… and “Corn Pop.”
Editor’s Note: The title should have said he was “tasered” into seeing the performance of Othello.
Easter Bunny shopping for mourning attire.
seeing King Lear.
~Mega Apropos!