I’m Including Hillary Clinton and The Atlantic on This Post

Waltz said:

“A staffer wasn’t responsible. And, look, I take full responsibility.” Waltz also said that Goldberg’s contact “looked like someone else. Now, whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is something we’re trying to figure out.”

Are the best and brightest in charge?

I mean: “Oppo” looks very much like “Let’s invite this guy to the non-secure text meeting on a commercial carrier without vetting, even though we control and invented the most secure communications on earth.”

Lazy F-ups. Either plain drunk or power-drunk. Action, Trump?

Like this: Like Loading...