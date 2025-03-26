I’m Including Hillary Clinton and The Atlantic on This Post

Waltz said:
“A staffer wasn’t responsible. And, look, I take full responsibility.” Waltz also said that Goldberg’s contact “looked like someone else. Now, whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is something we’re trying to figure out.”
Are the best and brightest in charge?
I mean: “Oppo” looks very much like “Let’s invite this guy to the non-secure text meeting on a commercial carrier without vetting, even though we control and invented the most secure communications on earth.”
Lazy F-ups. Either plain drunk or power-drunk. Action, Trump?
Why was Goldberg’s contact information even in the contacts list?
It’s all contrived folks by the Pentagon, they know what they’re doing because they have a 3 trillion dollar budget. They were just trying to give the Yemenites a “Heads Up” ( was that who it was?) time to get their heads out of their asses during call-to-prayer before they got blowed up by American Kamakazi Drones ..it was the only fair thing to do.
Even g-d*** Zoom meetings — which are, of course, non-secure — tell you who is attending. And I don’t mean just “JM,” which I think is going to be the excuse, but it shows the full name of the attendee right next to their icon.
I read they received these cell phones from the Biden administration with numbers pre-loaded.
Amateur hour. Rookie mistake.
As far as screw ups go this one is middlin at best. The press will do its best to make it look like Watergate for a while. Fiind out who eff’d it up but I wouldn’t let it distract me from continuing the winning. Hey, we have a EO tightening voting rules to just citizens with proof.
EOs can be undone by the next president.
Yes. It’s a tempest in a Teapot Dome. But it’s so g-damn stupid. They shouldn’t be using Biden phones or public communication services.
And no one’s vetting who is on these calls? Try that in a private company.
Someone says, “We begin bombing in five minutes.” Is it a joke or is it real? The Russians were eavesdropping on Reagan when he said it as a joke, and they thought it was real. (Heh – for about five minutes probably! 😂 )