Bond Girlathon Wednesday : 3/19/2025 Results : New Matches 3/26/2025

Posted by on

Is it really going to be April next week?

Results

Caroline MunroNo PreferenceCatherina Murino
1171105

Olga KurylenkoNo PreferenceOlga Bisera
152042

Week of 3/26/2025

Match 1

Lois Chiles (Holly Goodhead) vs Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Lois Chiles0 – 2 – 0142 – 0 – 214
Holly Goodhead

Actress:Lois Chiles
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Holly Goodhead was a CIA agent working undercover as an astronaut for the Hugo Drax organization. After spending the night together with Bond, the two met up at the top of Sugarloaf mountain in Rio. On the cable car ride down, Jaws tried to kill them, and Holly’s cover was blown. Bond managed to escape, and rescued Holly after the pair were almost killed in a rocket blast chamber. They went to space together and shot down Drax’s globes that contained fatal gases meant to kill the human race on Earth.

Louis Chiles

VS

ContestantRecordToal Scores
Gemma Arterton2 – 0 – 0329 – 2 – 145
Strawberry Fields

Actress:Gemma Arterton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Quantum of Solace (2008)

Synopsis:

Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.

Gemma Arterton

Who do you prefer?
38 votes · 38 answers
Vote

Match 2

Corinne Clery (Corinne Dufour) vs Bérénice Marlohe (Sévérine)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Corinne Clery2 – 0 – 0223 – 1 – 96
Corinne Dufour

Actress:Corinne Cléry
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Moonraker (1979)

Synopsis:

Corinne Dufour was Hugo Drax’s personal assistant and pilot. She flew Bond over Drax’s estate, giving him a guided tour of the Moonraker complex and flying him to meet Drax. After spending the night with Bond, Corinne revealed the location of Drax’s safe, where Bond photographed secret documents. Drax discovered this, and Corinne was killed by Drax’s vicious pack of dogs.

Corinne Clery

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Berenice Marlohe0 – 2 – 055 – 4 – 396
Sévérine

Actress:Bérénice Marlohe
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Skyfall (2012)

Synopsis:

Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.

Berenice Marlohe

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.