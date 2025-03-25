Go Fund Yourself!

“MAGA” is getting ripe, and “MAHA” isn’t.

This motto applies not only to foreign countries — enemy nations as well as friendlies — but also to universities, media outlets, Juan Valdez personally, NGOs in general, and Hunter Biden.

Too crude? “Let’s Go Brandon” wasn’t. Not nearly enough.

