It’s been a while since I’ve had science thoughts — You can thank Babesleaga for that.

However, the “overwhelming majority” of you are scientists in one field or another.

The problem is, the press keeps saying that the science is settled. In some fields. Like climatology.

On the other hand, they are constantly finding new things to panic about. In some fields. Like climatology. So how can it be settled — without being too precipitous? (Heh. One for the English major.)

Actual scientists always counter that science is never settled: that it is simply a method, not a text engraved in stone. Because you know what that is? That’s an engraving. On a tomb.

Those who express that opinion are shouted down and defunded. After all, Faucci said that if you attack him, you are attacking Science. The “overwhelming majority” of which has now — in his opinion, apparently — become a data point.

And if you continue to object, guys with pitot tubes or Bunsen burners will be infiltrated into your house. But not by the FBI. Or by the Knights Who Say NIH. … Oh, no.

So, who should one trust in Science? Or should one trust in Science at all? I vote for anyone who gets us a George Jetson flying car in the future, which fits into a suitcase. The flying car, I mean, not the future. But that would make a pretty good science fiction story, too.

