Here’s Why IMAO Can’t Get Any Government Grants

Directive from the POTUS himself:
Protecting America’s Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Executive Orders
White House.gov | March 25, 2025 | The White House
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:
(b) The Secretary of the Treasury shall consider, as appropriate, issuing instructions to agencies to enforce the following pre-certification criteria for disbursement requests submitted by COs (Vouchers) before they are certified for payment by the CO:
(v) Payees are not deceased individuals, to the greatest extent permitted by law.
I think my grammaw is deceased to the greatest extent permitted by law, so I should be OK.
Maxine Waters:
“The Fascists will only take away Affirmative Action over my dead body! …ATTACK, POW, ZING, BAM!”….or however that racist Batman show said it.
Intoxicants? Cut back on?
“You can’t withhold Grampa’s government checks – he’s not dead, he’s resting after a prolonged screed on IMAO…
“Of course his color’s a bit off – he’s an artist, you see, and he’s entered into his Blue period,,,”
Grampa here. Don’t be messin’ with my libations, neither! Now who took my lime juice?
Dead and had your federal checks discontinued? Contact Mr. Slant for help.