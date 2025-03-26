Here’s Why IMAO Can’t Get Any Government Grants

Directive from the POTUS himself:

Protecting America’s Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Executive Orders

White House.gov | March 25, 2025 | The White House

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

(b) The Secretary of the Treasury shall consider, as appropriate, issuing instructions to agencies to enforce the following pre-certification criteria for disbursement requests submitted by COs (Vouchers) before they are certified for payment by the CO:

(v) Payees are not deceased individuals, to the greatest extent permitted by law.