Did This Mope Think the Internet Does Not Save Things?

FLOP! New York Magazine Columnist Who HATED Filibusters Now Loves Them
Newsbusters | March 21, 2025 | P.J. Gladnick
2021: Filibusters are evil and a hinderance to progress.
2025: Filibusters are a great way to stop the GOP agenda.
Both those sentiments sums up the wildly varying attitude of New York magazine columnist Ed Kilgore. Although he hated Senate filibusters in 2021 he now loves them as a way to slow down or halt Trump’s legislative program. To get an idea of just how much Kilgore hated filibusters when the Democrats held the Senate, let us look look at his February 6, 2021 article, “What the Filibuster Has Cost America.”
Ah the party of “equity”, always shocked and angry when somebody else used the same tactics in an “equal” manner.
Democrats stuffing ballot boxes will be outraged if they ever find Republicans stuffing ballot boxes.
Obviously he is unburdened by what has been…
Have you ever wondered if these people are actually members of the same species as you?
Why are there so many schlocky human beings? What is wrong with us? It’s like our brains have about a 50% probability of working properly.
I think we need a cataclysm.
It is a useful tool if we need it, a harmful hinderance if we don’t need it.