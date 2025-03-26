Did This Mope Think the Internet Does Not Save Things?

FLOP! New York Magazine Columnist Who HATED Filibusters Now Loves Them

Newsbusters | March 21, 2025 | P.J. Gladnick

2021: Filibusters are evil and a hinderance to progress.

2025: Filibusters are a great way to stop the GOP agenda.

Both those sentiments sums up the wildly varying attitude of New York magazine columnist Ed Kilgore. Although he hated Senate filibusters in 2021 he now loves them as a way to slow down or halt Trump’s legislative program. To get an idea of just how much Kilgore hated filibusters when the Democrats held the Senate, let us look look at his February 6, 2021 article, “What the Filibuster Has Cost America.”