Guy in Charge of Time Machine Cranks Handle To Send Me Here, Instead of to Star Trek Time

In Khaa-a-a-a-mpetence!

Science Thought:

What if all that exists is actually the margin of error we always hear about (rather than the intended value)?

  1. In a different timeline, because the DeLorean was never made, Dr. Brown needed to wait until Elon produced the Cybertruck to have a suitable platform to build his Time Machine into…

