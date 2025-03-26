Guy in Charge of Time Machine Cranks Handle To Send Me Here, Instead of to Star Trek Time Posted by Oppo on 26 March 2025, 4:00 pm In Khaa-a-a-a-mpetence! . Science Thought: What if all that exists is actually the margin of error we always hear about (rather than the intended value)? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
In a different timeline, because the DeLorean was never made, Dr. Brown needed to wait until Elon produced the Cybertruck to have a suitable platform to build his Time Machine into…
“What if all that exists is actually the margin of error we always hear about (rather than the intended value)?”
Lim P(0) = 0
t→∞
It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity. 😭
+10. And it’s going to get worse.
We’re basically an amoral species who only recently has begun to lift itself out of the mud of ‘eat and be eaten.’ Come back in 100,000 years.
Also..2 positives can never equal a negative.