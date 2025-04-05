Oppo’s Always-Helpful Advice Posted by Oppo on 5 April 2025, 6:00 pm If this is your new intern, act crazy enough so that she leaves you. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Act?
How about I just be myself?
Six of one, half a dozen of the other…
She said she could type but could only Hunt & Peck. 😁
For a moment there, I though I saw a beak. Damn spooky.
I don’t know, she looks OK when the light is out.
What rabbit?