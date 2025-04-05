Representative of the Mindset

Jayapal: We’re Training Americans to Take Down Potential Trump Dictatorship
Breitbart | 04/01/2025 | Pam Key
Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that she was training Americans to help take down a potential “dictatorship” of President Donald Trump.
…
Maddow said, “Help me understand this idea of the resistance lab and what you’re talking about in practical terms at these events.”
Jayapal said, “Yeah I mean, what we decided is that we really need to help Americans understand what happens when democracies fall when dictators take over. We’ve been pretty complacent in America. We haven’t had to really deal with this in any real way. …”
Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Tuesday that she should not be confused with Paypal, though she does facilitate fund transfers.
How this is not sedition is beyond me.
She’s just bitter that the CHOP/CHAZ failed. 2nd verse, same as the first.
Even in Washington:
https://accordingtohoyt.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/1696419956071075845.jpg
She should be a numero uno expert on efed up dictatorial governments as (other than Israel) that’s the only kind there are in her part of the world.