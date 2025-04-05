E = Mess Times the Speed of Light Squared Posted by Oppo on 5 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with E. And you’ll get a refined Newton. . “E” is for Emoji, Gene! . Excremental Telepathy: Network news. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 2
Ex Post Oppo: (Latin phrase) – what happens after Oppo has weighed in, usually a brief uncomfortable chuckle, followed by a vain grasping at words…
Emphatic: But em getting thinner.
Entertwain- when two people show up at the same time.
Eggconomics- studying the cost of breakfast.
TY
E is for engine.
Someone just fired up a Chevy big-block down the street! How sweet it is..
Little Red Go-Cart….mine 🏎️
It’s Saturday night, I guess that makes it all right.
And she says, “Baby, have you got enough gas?”
( I say)..Oh yeah! 🏎️ (I miss my little Red Go-Cart) 😢
Well, I’m not bragging, babe, so don’t put me down,
But I’ve got the oddest set of wheels in town
If Flintstone comes up to meat me, don’t even try;
‘Cause If I had some chicken wings, man, I know they would fry.
She’s my Little Red Go-Gart
You don’t know what I’ve got!
Evadence: (Noun) – What the formerly dominant media puts forth instead of facts to bolster their unsubstantiated claims
Emution. That feeling of dread you get when you know you’ve done something the Emu my not like. See BobB.
One Second, That Emution
You’ve discovered a whole class of E words.
(I’m surprised you don’t see it. Put down the 4 o’clock cocktail.)
emulution – emu genetic evolution.
emunition – emu’s spit that hits you in the face or back
emunate – emu comes out of hiding and invades your neighborhood
emuncipate – emu will set you free. You’ll be dead But you’ll be free!
emu brute? – Roman emu.
There’s lots more but I won’t hog ’em all.
New meanings for old words:
emulsion (emulsify, etc.) – what happens when an emu stomps on you.
emulation – is he happy to see you or is his beak headed for your pecker? Alternate meanng: you’re so obsessed with the emu that you’re acting like him.
“Emu Brute?” said in the presence of CassiusWary.
E is for Einstein- E=mc^2 (this non-theory equation proves that his IQ was at least twice as high as the average person.) 😝