E = Mess Times the Speed of Light Squared

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with E.

And you’ll get a refined Newton.

.

“E” is for Emoji, Gene!

.

Excremental Telepathy: Network news.

    • Well, I’m not bragging, babe, so don’t put me down,
      But I’ve got the oddest set of wheels in town
      If Flintstone comes up to meat me, don’t even try;
      ‘Cause If I had some chicken wings, man, I know they would fry.

      She’s my Little Red Go-Gart
      You don’t know what I’ve got!

    • You’ve discovered a whole class of E words.

      (I’m surprised you don’t see it. Put down the 4 o’clock cocktail.)

      emulution – emu genetic evolution.
      emunition – emu’s spit that hits you in the face or back
      emunate – emu comes out of hiding and invades your neighborhood
      emuncipate – emu will set you free. You’ll be dead But you’ll be free!
      emu brute? – Roman emu.

      There’s lots more but I won’t hog ’em all.

      New meanings for old words:

      emulsion (emulsify, etc.) – what happens when an emu stomps on you.
      emulation – is he happy to see you or is his beak headed for your pecker? Alternate meanng: you’re so obsessed with the emu that you’re acting like him.

