Straight Line of the Day: Buried Deep Within Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Filibuster: …

Buried Deep Within Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Filibuster
…were a bunch of Hookers & blow…and pimps….and piles and piles of meth.
The recipes for Coca-Cola and McDonald’s Special Sauce.
What about KFC’s 11 secret herbs and spices?
I think he prefers Popeyes.
…A dead-on impression of Jimmy Stewart.
According to Piglosi, you have to pass him to find out what’s in him. After 25 grueling hours, I finally passed him, but there was no epiphany as I watched him circling the toilet bowl.
Obama’s original birth certificate. 😲
… the makings of a pretty compelling script for Idiocracy 2…
…was a pic of Maxine Waters having sex with Al Sharpton.
Where do we keep the brain bleach?
was the realization that it was not technically a filibuster.
It was a Hunger Buster. 🍔