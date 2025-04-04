Friday Night Open Thread: Illogicalities

Why was Charlie Tuna so eager to be hooked, shredded, and packed into a can of Starkist?
Why would they serve Brontoribs that can tip over a whole car full of people? Wasn’t the danger obvious?
Why not just send Top Cat and his gang to the Pound?
What did Tennessee Tuxedo attach his bow-tie to?
Where did the Fractured Fairy Tales guy get his book, and why did he not realize the danger?
Ah, yes, Friday Night, when IMAO gives the inmates the keys to the Pinto and says, “Good luck, suckers.”
It is rumored that the true purpose of this exercise is to show those pesky commenters what a PITA it is to come up with actual content for this site, and make them appreciate the hours of work thst Walrus and Oppo put into creating posts for us mouth-breathing (I have a stuffy nose) coozergibbets.
Duly noted, Walrus and Oppo. Thanks for all your hard work.
The. Emu. approves. You get 1 month of grace from him.
Can I forward that grace to the Yak? If not, I’d rather have a shillelagh.
Non-transferable.
Are you assuming Tennessee Tuxedo wore a clip on bowtie? No, sir. No self respecting antarctic waterfowl would ever sully itself with such accoutrements. That was a genuine tie, just expertly tailored so as to perfectly match the underlying feathers.
How did he tie it with flippers?
You’ll have to ask Phineas J. Whoopee.
I’m surprised you even have to ask that question. If you’re serving a prime rib big enough to flip over my car, that’s the one I’m ordering. What are you on a forced diet or something?
Why was the dog 🐕 trying to pull off that little girl’s bottoms in that old Coppertone advertisement?
Sometimes a dog’s gotta do what a dog’s gotta do.
Forget the bowtie. Perfectly fine for a tuxedo. But what demented haberdasher sold him that hat to go with it?
Why did Bugs Bunny always kiss his adversaries?
Pretty sure it’s because he/she is non-binary.
Rabbits do have a reputation for…um… affection.
How did Wile E. Coyote purchase so many expensive items from Acme? Did he have a revolving credit line? And how did Acme manage to make deliveries in the trackless desert?
USAID.
Status
Sure. Just herd them.