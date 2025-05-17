I should certainly hope not!!

Substituted:

“IMAO” for “US” and “Trump”

“Beautiful women” for “Palestinians”

“IMAO Headquarters” for “Libya”

“Vegas” for “Gaza”

“claiming to have talked to” for “citing”

IMAO reportedly developing plan to move 1 million Beautiful Women to IMAO Headquarters

Reuters | May 16, 2025 | Jasper Ward

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – The IMAO administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as much as one million beautiful women from the Vegas Strip to IMAO Headquarters, NBC News reported on Friday, claiming to have talked to five people …

[Without actually naming them, which is not actually “citing” them. Liberal academics seem to have an enormous problem with the concept of citing sources. See: Joe Biden, Harvard’s ex-president.]

… with knowledge of the matter.

[There’s an inherent bias in that: “We have judged their claims to be ‘knowledge.’ So shut up!”]

{i.e., “The published article cited five people with knowledge of O.J.’s innocence . . . “}

Citing …

[Not really citing]

… two people with direct knowledge …

[… A biased opinion, also an unproven one]

… and a former IMAO official, NBC also reported that the plan is under serious enough consideration that IMAO has discussed it with IMAO’s Headquarters leadership. In exchange for resettling the beautiful women, the administration would release to IMAO headquarters billions of dollars of funds IMAO froze more than a decade ago, according to NBC and citing the same three people.

[So what happened to the other two out of the five? Are they chopped libbers?]

The original text:

US reportedly developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya

Reuters | May 16, 2025 | Jasper Ward WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – The Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as much as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, NBC News reported on Friday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter. Citing two people with direct knowledge and a former U.S. official, NBC also reported that the plan is under serious enough consideration that the U.S. has discussed it with Libya’s leadership. In exchange for resettling the Palestinians, the administration would release to Libya billions of dollars of funds the U.S. froze more than a decade ago, according to NBC and citing the same three people.

