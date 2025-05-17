New Musical Genre I Just Invented: Hype-Hope Posted by Oppo on 17 May 2025, 5:00 pm It’s all about millionaire Democrats who are The Man rapping about how The Man is keeping them down. Actually, I’m just angling for a seat at the Grammies. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How come its never the Woman keeping us down?
Wasn’t Hype-Hope Obama’s campaign slogan?
Biden’s: Sniffing Back Better
“Whitey Saw My Moon” – Diddy