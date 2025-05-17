More Insipid Phrases To Hate

I think the next person who says “It’s baked into the cake” I’m just going to walk away from. Or at least change the channel.
Or maybe I should simp-ly reply: “That dog don’t hunt” — to see if they realize that it is now a contest to see who can rummage through the culture for the more overused phrase without having to think much.
You should definitely run it up the flagpole and see if anybody salutes.
Mares eat oats,
And does eat oats,
And little lambs eat ivy.
A kid’ll eat ivy too, wouldn’t you?
I don’t actually think this one’s insipid by any means, just wanted to insert a little levity…
Having said that… moving forward… absolutely! What goes around comes around. You know? Pushing through. Not to put too fine a point on it!
And the one I actually like: “You can’t beat that with a stick!” because “It’s slicker than deer guts on a doorknob.”
Another one: “You’re so full of s*** your socks stink.”
You went progressively from ones I’ve heard too often to ones I’d never heard. You’re a progressive!
It is what it is and when are the Rich🤑going to start paying their fair share?
Kinda in a hurry, don’t quite have time to get through all this post now. Can we circle back to it later?
Can we put a pin in this and circle back later?
Can we circle back the pin and stick it?