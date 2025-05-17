More Insipid Phrases To Hate

I think the next person who says “It’s baked into the cake” I’m just going to walk away from. Or at least change the channel.

Or maybe I should simp-ly reply: “That dog don’t hunt” — to see if they realize that it is now a contest to see who can rummage through the culture for the more overused phrase without having to think much.

  3. Having said that… moving forward… absolutely! What goes around comes around. You know? Pushing through. Not to put too fine a point on it!

    And the one I actually like: “You can’t beat that with a stick!” because “It’s slicker than deer guts on a doorknob.”

    Another one: “You’re so full of s*** your socks stink.”

