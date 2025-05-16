Yeah, Well, IMAO Has As Many Interns As Viewers

The Navy Has As Many Admirals as Ships
Frontpage mag | May 15, 2025 | Daniel Greenfield
And the Air Force has a general for every 22 planes..
The US Navy has under 300 ships and under 300 admirals. The ratio of one admiral to one ship seems absurd but of the hundreds of admirals in the Navy, few actually command ships.
We had a Shipyard Caption get promoted to “Admiral”; technically Rear Admiral, Lower Half. I thought it sounded like an insult more than a promotion.