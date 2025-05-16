Yeah, Well, IMAO Has As Many Interns As Viewers

The Navy Has As Many Admirals as Ships
Frontpage mag | May 15, 2025 | Daniel Greenfield

And the Air Force has a general for every 22 planes..

The US Navy has under 300 ships and under 300 admirals. The ratio of one admiral to one ship seems absurd but of the hundreds of admirals in the Navy, few actually command ships.

  1. The point of becoming an Admiral is to permanently get OFF the stinky death traps . Then the Admirals can fart like free range chickens but make you stand there and breath it..

