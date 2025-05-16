Straight Line of the Day: Among the Ways Peace Talks Are Descending Into Farce: …

Ukraine peace talks in Turkey threaten to descend into farce
DPA International via Yahoo | May 15th, 2025

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine failed to start as planned on Thursday after the two presidents did not turn up and barbs were traded from afar.

Rubio won’t attend talks with Russians Friday and doesn’t expect breakthrough until Trump and Putin meet
APA | 5/15/2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend talks with Russia on Friday …

“We came because we were told that there might be a direct engagement between the Russians and the Ukrainians.”

“That was originally the plan. You all heard the same thing. That was not to be the case. Or if it is, it’s not at the levels we had hoped it would be at. I hope I’m wrong,” he said.

  12. The Frenchman on the parapet was on roll, letting fly with many a good Zelensky zinger and Putin put-down.

    The discussion got heated about the breed of swallow and the mass and contents of its load.

