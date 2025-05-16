Straight Line of the Day: Among the Ways Peace Talks Are Descending Into Farce: …

Ukraine peace talks in Turkey threaten to descend into farce
DPA International via Yahoo | May 15th, 2025
Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine failed to start as planned on Thursday after the two presidents did not turn up and barbs were traded from afar.
Rubio won’t attend talks with Russians Friday and doesn’t expect breakthrough until Trump and Putin meet
APA | 5/15/2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would not attend talks with Russia on Friday …
“We came because we were told that there might be a direct engagement between the Russians and the Ukrainians.”
“That was originally the plan. You all heard the same thing. That was not to be the case. Or if it is, it’s not at the levels we had hoped it would be at. I hope I’m wrong,” he said.
Zelensky showed up with a crate marked “Acme”
….Putin demands sovereignty over Crimea, Donbas, and an Eastern European country to be named later. Zelenskyy demands sovereignty over the U.S. budget.
Someone should ask Bruce Springsteen, the Genius Prune, what should be done about it.
There are more representatives from the Ministry of Silly Walks than the Foreign Ministry.
An intern is seen carrying a bunch of red Solo cups and a ping pong ball into the negotiations room.
Among the Ways Peace Talks Are Descending Into Farce: … by elevator.
The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!
Cute movie. I especially liked Andrea Dromm, who played the teenage babysitter.
Proposals and responses sent by drone seems a little passive aggressive, say the tank commander middlemen.
… someone suggested bringing in James Taylor, but the unanimous response was “Yo mama!”
… Putin keeps shouting “Dibs”…
…the Russians want Chicken Kiev on the menu but the US won’t agree to talks unless General Don’s Oriental Chicky Nugs are served for lunch every day.
All they deserve is Sh!t On A Shingle.
And serve ’em all Bloody Russians.
The Frenchman on the parapet was on roll, letting fly with many a good Zelensky zinger and Putin put-down.
The discussion got heated about the breed of swallow and the mass and contents of its load.
Rumor has it that everytime Putin says “Thank you”, he does it just a little too loud, and gives Zelensky a sly little smirk.