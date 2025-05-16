Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/9/2025 : New matches for 5/16/2025

Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”