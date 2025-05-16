Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/9/2025 : New matches for 5/16/2025

Results

New Matches for 5/16/2025

Match 1

Molly Peters (Patricia Fearing) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)

Patricia Fearing

Actress:Molly Peters
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Patricia Fearing was a nurse working at the Shrublands health clinic, where Bond had been sent to detoxify from too many martinis. After nearly being killed by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe, Bond won the sympathy of Patricia, and the two spent the night with a steam room and a mink glove.

Molly Peters

VS

Elektra King

Actress:Sophie Marceau
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.

Sophie Marceau

Match 2

Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress:Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality:French
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

VS

Dr. Molly Warmflash

Actress:Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

Serena Scott Thomas

