Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 26 June 2025, 10:00 am “What you looking at Miss Welch?” “Memes.” “A worthy thing to view.” Winner 10. This week 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891032 votes · 32 answersVote
That could be Miss Welch staring up at Oppo’s bluejay feeder hoping she catches Oppo coming out, shirtless, in his regular morning routine adding feed to it.
Miss Welch: “He reminds me of a topless Sean Connery sooooo much!”
Okay, but I think she’s ooogling Walrus.
🎵 🎶 Love is in your eyes…
Her goo-goo eyes are for Oppo only because she’s also a blue jay lover. Walrus’s little baby emu just doesn’t do it for her …
I’m liking the trend of this thread.
Toronto Blue Jays feeder:
I think that’s me top left guy with the gray beard wearing a cap to cover his bald spot and looking straight at the hot babe’s azz.
I defer to your expertise in these matters. But I wonder, however, if Walrus still has all his fingers. Those baby EMU’s are nasty when they have a tantrum. A petting zoo had one – not a good idea! A bit like Scary Evil Monkey. Whoa. Look out there. (I have a fear that Frnak will post something with it out of the blue.)
From 2009:
Oh CRAP! I’m outta here!
The Emu loves Miss Welch. She has a way with birds. Especially flightless ones.
What she says about Oppo in private shall remain private. Miss Cates and Miss Monroe have their own seperate crushes. I shan’t reveal on who unless you give generously to my “Buy IMAO” go fund me page.
difficult choice between 4 and 9