Straight Line of the Day: As Useless As … Posted by Oppo on 26 June 2025, 12:00 pm Saw a fine phrase today: “as useless as the ‘G’ in lasagna.” Any other comparisons?
as useless as the GOP in Congress
A Fat Kid on a See-saw
As t*ts on a Feminist.
Every gender.
… Kamala Harris…
Those little stickers on fresh fruit that won’t come off unless you gouge the skin with your fingernail. I hate that!
I’m old enough to remember when heirloom fruits (and that’s all there were) didn’t last long enough to ship across country during the summer. So they didn’t need stickers because they were grown in your state or very close by. You bought it – you cooked it – or ate it raw real quick. And the fruit was 10 times better.
I didn’t understand the old system of fruit & vegetable sales, and I don’t understand the new one.
Used to be, you’d pick one variety out of a dozen offered, and the check-out girl would somehow know which of the dozen varieties it was. Never understood that; they all looked similar to me.
Now they pay someone to put a sticker on each piece of fruit — but since the sticker doesn’t have a bar code, you are supposed to do some entering into a keypad and keep your hand and your cigar off the scale if you go through self-checkout.
So I confine my purchases to beer.
I remember it working like this. See that apple? That’s a Jonathan. See that one there? Winsap. And this one? Red Delicious (it’s YUGE and it’s loaded with sugar). This is a Rome. That one over there is a Gravenstein (terrific pie apple). This here is a Yellow Transparent (super for applesauce!). This one right here is new: Golden Delicious (not as good).
Each region of the world had their own local varieties of original breeds. Of course, actual traits were gradually selected by breeding.
So, we learned our local fruits. Same with pears, peaches, plums, cherries, berries, grapes, apricots, etc. As kids, we were expected to KNOW this stuff
Check this out:
https://www.epicgardening.com/heirloom-apples/
I’ll be around all week.