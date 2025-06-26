Hot Enough For You? Posted by Oppo on 26 June 2025, 1:00 pm We had a little bit of a heat wave — global warming has happened since morning! Sea level rise has happened since low tide!
Whoever created refrigerated air conditioning was a frickin genius. I bet it was ole George Westinghouse and now I’m going to have to Google it…distractions.. distractions.
I think it came from Wakanda, everything does these days.
One thing I have noticed in this hot weather. The flies wait outside my back door wanting to come in. If I’m out and I go in, one will try to come in with me. Later in the afternoon, apparently after enjoying the AC and free food and drink, he’ll want to go back outside and will buzz the door window until I let him out. This seems to happen every day. I don’t know whether to kill him or give him a name. Maybe I need a cat?
I can remember memes, but can’t always remember where I saw them. This could have been in one of Walrus’s contests, or elsewhere online, but:
{Paraphrasing}
Flies: Can get in through a 1/32″ crack in a window; can’t get out if you take the wall off the side of the building.