Your brain physically changes when you work too much, scientists warn
Fox News | June 16, 2025 | Angelica Stabile
New research has found that being overworked can physically alter the brain.
… there could be potential risks of prolonged or chronic alterations.
This could include neural strain, inflammation or maladaptive reorganization.
They just described a typical moment at IMAO.
Your wallet changes when you work not enough…
Throw out the old slogan:
“Unfair. Unbalanced. Unmedicated.”
In with the new:
“Cronic. Maladaptive. Reorganization.”
When you work too little you’re brilliant.