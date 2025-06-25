What About the Exact Opposite?

Posted by on

Your brain physically changes when you work too much, scientists warn
Fox News | June 16, 2025 | Angelica Stabile

New research has found that being overworked can physically alter the brain.

… there could be potential risks of prolonged or chronic alterations.

This could include neural strain, inflammation or maladaptive reorganization.

They just described a typical moment at IMAO.

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.